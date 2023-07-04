Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Ladakh's Kargil

An earthquake jolted Kargil, Ladakh around 7:38 am early Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit 401km North of Kargil, Laddakh at around 7:38 am early Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 07:38:12 IST, Lat: 38.12 & Long: 76.81, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 401km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | Chidambaram Temple controversy —here's the genesis of this 'political issue' with least impact on politics
Jul 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read