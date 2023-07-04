Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Ladakh's Kargil

An earthquake jolted Kargil, Ladakh around 7:38 am early Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 07:38:12 IST, Lat: 38.12 & Long: 76.81, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 401km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India," National Center for Seismology tweeted.