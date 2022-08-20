Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude rocks Lucknow; what we know so far

By CNBCTV18.com

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the earthquake monitoring body National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit the city at 1.12 am on Saturday.

“Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” NCS said in a tweet.

The north-northeast area of the city witnessed the most impact. No casualties or damage to property has been reported so far. However, more details about the impact of the quake are awaited.

Tremors were also felt in Lakhimpur Kheri and other districts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Times Now reported. The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be Sanoshree Taratal in Nepal, the report said. Parts of China also felt the effect of the earthquake.

On Friday, mild tremors were reported in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand, which was hit by an earthquake at 12:55 pm. The earthquake recorded a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale, ANI reported.

The same day, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit the south-southwest part of the Hanley village in Jammu and Kashmir, the NCS said.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.1.

When an earthquake records a magnitude of 2.0 or less on the Richter scale, it is called a microearthquake, Hindustan Times explained. These quakes are not commonly felt by people. Those between 3.0 to 3.9 on the Richter scale are called ‘minor’ quakes and do not have the intensity to cause any damage. An earthquake in the range of 4.0 to 4.9 is called a ‘light earthquake’, while quakes of 5 to 6 magnitudes are termed as ‘moderate earthquakes’ as they can cause slight damage in populated areas. Earthquakes measuring 7 on the Richter scale are ‘major earthquakes’ which can cause severe destruction and loss of life over large areas.