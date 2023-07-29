homeindia NewsEarthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Andaman Islands after midnight

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Andaman Islands after midnight

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 29, 2023 8:42:19 AM IST (Published)

The earthquake's epicentre was 126km southeast of Port Blair and it struck at a depth of 69km from the surface, the agency said.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the richter scale hit Andaman Islands around 12.53am today, July 29, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The earthquake's epicentre was 126km southeast of Port Blair and it struck at a depth of 69km from the surface, the agency said.
This story is being updated

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Andaman IslandsEarthquake

Recommended Articles

View All

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here it answers whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation

Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read