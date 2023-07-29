Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Andaman Islands after midnight

1 Min Read
The earthquake's epicentre was 126km southeast of Port Blair and it struck at a depth of 69km from the surface, the agency said.
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the richter scale hit Andaman Islands around 12.53am today, July 29, the National Centre for Seismology said.
This story is being updated
