Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude strikes Assam, check details

The North-eastern region of the country was hit by two back-to-back earthquakes in a span of 12 hours.

Parts of the Northeastern state of Assam were jolted by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale on Monday at around 8:03 am. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was Sonitpur, Assam and strong tremors were felt for a few seconds in Guwahati and nearby areas.

This is the second earthquake that hit the Northeastern region of the country in a span of 12 hours.

“Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4, occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 and Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 km, Region: Sonitpur, Assam," tweeted the National Centre for Seismology.

So far, no casualties or damage to properties have been reported from the region. The tremors were felt in the neighbouring states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh as well, according to a Guwahati Times report.

This is the second earthquake to hit the North Eastern region after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Meghalaya on Sunday at around 3 pm. The tremors were felt within 10 km of the state and in the nearby regions.

Many people took to Twitter to share the updates and news of tremors being felt.

“Woke up today due to Earthquake Alarm in Guwahati. Felt severe jolt till 8-10 seconds near IIT Guwahati Campus, North Guwahati. Hope everyone is safe!” one user wrote on Twitter.

While another user reported the same saying, “Guwahati too was rocked!”

On Monday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolted Andaman and Nicobar Islands at around 7:48 am, the NCS reported.

The past couple of days have witnessed frequent earthquakes rocking different regions of the world and India.

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR region on Sunday. Neighbouring areas including parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir also reported mild tremors.

This was reportedly caused by an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 which occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at around 10:19 AM.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Pakistan, Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir where they caused panic amongst people who rushed out of their houses to reach for shelter, India Today reported.