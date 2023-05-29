English
    Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude strikes Assam, check details

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 1:39:08 PM IST (Published)

    The North-eastern region of the country was hit by two back-to-back earthquakes in a span of 12 hours.

    Parts of the Northeastern state of Assam were jolted by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale on Monday at around 8:03 am. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was Sonitpur, Assam and strong tremors were felt for a few seconds in Guwahati and nearby areas.

    This is the second earthquake that hit the Northeastern region of the country in a span of 12 hours.
    “Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4, occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 and Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 km, Region: Sonitpur, Assam," tweeted the National Centre for Seismology.
