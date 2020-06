A minor intensity earthquake, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday at 10:42 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was 19 kilometre South-East of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Noida is part of the National Capital Region.

No immediate damage to life or property has been reported as a consequence of the earthquake.

Earlier Wednesday, a moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the India-Bangladesh border morning but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.