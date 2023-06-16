Earthquake hits Bangladesh, tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati and other parts of North-East India

The National Center for Seismology said in a tweet that an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Bangladesh around 10:20 am on Friday.
Tremors were felt in Assam's Guwahati and other parts of the North Eastern region on Friday. The National Center for Seismology said in a tweet that an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Bangladesh around 10:20 am on Friday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km ,Region: Bangladesh," the National Center for Seismology said.
Two earthquakes jolted parts of Jammu and Kashmir this week. An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda on Tuesday and a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Katra on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said in separate tweets. Mild tremors were felt in parts of North India and Pakistan
First Published: Jun 16, 2023 10:46 AM IST
