Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 12:49:05 PM IST (Published)

The tremor was felt in Ladakh at 10.47 am on Tuesday.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was felt at 10.47 am. So far, there is no report of any damage. The epicentre was 166 kilometres north of Leh town, while the depth was 105 kilometres.

(More details are awaited)
