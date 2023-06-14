Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

This is the second time in just over 24 hours that a earthquake hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Katra in Jammu and Kashmir around 2.15 am on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 15-06-2023, 02:20:59 IST, Lat: 33.14 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

This is the second time in over 24 hours that a earthquake hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt across Delhi and other parts of north India. The earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, the NCS said.