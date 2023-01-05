Earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR, adjoining regions

According to media reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was Jammu and Kashmir.
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region and adjacent areas at 7.57 PM on Thursday. According to media reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was Jammu and Kashmir.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill? The first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in the English Premier League
IST4 Min(s) Read
According to seismology, the earthquake was of 5.8 magnitude. At present, there is no information of any kind of damage from anywhere.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!