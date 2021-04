A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials were quoted as saying in Press Trust of India (PTI) report. Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, they said.

The quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 am, they added.

It was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 am and 8.01 am, respectively.

Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic. Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati and other places developed cracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam."

Home Minister Amit Shah posted, "Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri@sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Several people, also, took to Twitter and complained of this massive earthquake.

"All of North Bengal, North East jolted by a massive earthquake. Was on for about 30 seconds or so. Folks, be safe," a user wrote.

Earlier, a low-intensity earthquake jolted Haryana’s Rohtak district on Tuesday evening, reported ANI.