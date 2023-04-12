4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria in Bihar early on April `1 morning, according to a tweet by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at exactly 5:35 am on Wednesday. It had a depth of 10 km, according to the NCS.

The exact coordinates of the quake were at 25.98 degrees North latitude and 87.26 degrees East longitude.

The earthquake hit around 140 km south west of West Bengal's Siliguri.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal," the NCS tweeted on Wednesday morning.