EAC-PM to release the Social Progress Index (SPI) for states and districts on December 20

Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said in a statement on Thursday that it will release the Social Progress Index (SPI) for states and districts of India on December 20. The report has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, headed by Dr Amit Kapoor and the Social Progress Imperative, headed by Michael Green and was mandated by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.
“SPI is a comprehensive tool intended to be a holistic measure of the Social Progress made by the country at the national and sub-national levels. Understanding that the social progress of citizens is key to sustaining economic growth in the long run, the index complements the conventional measures of economic growth and development,” the statement read.
SPI assesses the performance of states and districts on three dimensions of social progress: Basic Human Needs, Foundations of well-being, and Opportunity. Within each dimension, there are four components.
The dimension of Basic Human Needs assesses the performance of states and districts in terms of Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Water and Sanitation, Personal Safety and Shelter.
The dimension of Foundations of Wellbeing evaluates the progress made by the country across the components of Access to Basic Knowledge, Access to Information and Communication, Health and Wellness, and Environmental Quality.
The dimension of Opportunity focuses on aspects of Personal Rights, Personal Freedom and Choice, Inclusiveness, and Access to Advanced Education.
With state and district-wise rankings and scorecards, the report aims to provide a systematic account of the social progress made at all levels in the country. The report also sheds light on the achievements of the districts that have performed well on the index and the role of the states in achieving social progress. A special section of the report provides an analysis of the Aspirational Districts of India, leading to a broader understanding of social progress at the grassroots level.
