e-RUPI a great opportunity to get unbanked people on to payment system: Experts

By Mugdha Variyar | IST (Published)
e-RUPI, an electronic voucher based digital payment system which has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Health Authority (NHA) will be a person-specific and purpose-specific payments system.
To understand how the new cashless and contactless digital payments medium will work, Startup Street spoke to Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD & CEO of PayNearby and Mandar Agashe, Founder of Sarvatra Technologies.
Watch video for more.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
