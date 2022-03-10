0

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Dwarahat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Dwarahat constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Dwarahat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dwarahat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Dwarahat is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Dwarahat legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Dwarahat was won by Mahesh Singh Negi of the BJP. He defeated INC's Madan Singh Bisht.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Madan Singh Bisht.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahesh Singh Negi garnered 20221 votes, securing 43.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6593 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.09 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dwarahat constituency stands at 92,567 with 45,541 male voters and 47,026 female voters.
