Dutch YouTuber Pedro manhandled in Bengaluru market, police arrest accused

Pedro Mota is a Dutch YouTuber and is currently touring Bengaluru. Bengaluru police registered a case against the accused after the video went viral and there was a public backlash against the manhandling of the YouTuber.

A Dutch YouTuber was allegedly manhandled by a local shopkeeper while he was recording a vlog for his audience near Bengaluru’s Chickpet market area.

The vlogger, who is a Dutch citizen named Pedro Mota, has shared the video of the incident on his official YouTube channel. Sharing the video, the YouTuber described his scary experience at Chor Bazaar in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru.

“A foreigner travelling in India experiences the thieves' market in Bengaluru, also known as the Sunday market or Chor Bazaar. But, exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt,” wrote Mota.

In the video, a local trader can be seen manhandling the vlogger while he was shooting a video in the busy market. The video shows that the Dutch YouTuber maintained his calm when the trader grabbed his hand and started shouting, “Ye kya hai (What is this).” Pedro just responded by saying “Namaste, sir.”

The YouTuber can then be heard requesting the trader to let go of his hand. Though the incident only came to light after Pedro posted the video on his channel on June 11, the altercation had presumably occurred days ago. The video of the shocking incident has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram.

The Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested a trader in the city's weekly Chor Bazaar for misbehaving with Pedro, NDTV reported.

Earlier News18 reported that Bengaluru police registered a case against the accused after the video went viral and there was a public backlash against the manhandling of the YouTuber.

“Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92," Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru, was quoted as saying by News18.

Reportedly, Pedro Mota is on a tour of India’s southern state of Karnataka for two months.