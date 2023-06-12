Dutch YouTuber Pedro manhandled in Bengaluru market, police arrest accused

Pedro Mota is a Dutch YouTuber and is currently touring Bengaluru. Bengaluru police registered a case against the accused after the video went viral and there was a public backlash against the manhandling of the YouTuber.

A Dutch YouTuber was allegedly manhandled by a local shopkeeper while he was recording a vlog for his audience near Bengaluru’s Chickpet market area.

The vlogger, who is a Dutch citizen named Pedro Mota, has shared the video of the incident on his official YouTube channel. Sharing the video, the YouTuber described his scary experience at Chor Bazaar in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru.

“A foreigner travelling in India experiences the thieves' market in Bengaluru, also known as the Sunday market or Chor Bazaar. But, exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt,” wrote Mota.