This Maharashtra village performs 'aarti' of demon king Ravan

Residents of a non-descript village in Maharashtra celebrate Dussehra in a different way as they perform the 'aarti' of the demon king, Ravan, on the festival when his effigies are burnt in other parts of the country. Many residents of Sangola village in Akola district believe they are employed and able to sustain their livelihood because of Ravan's blessings and the peace and happiness in their village are because of the demon king.

Locals claim the tradition of worshipping Ravan for his "intelligence and ascetic qualities" has been going on in the village for the last 300 years. At the centre of the village stands a tall black stone statue of the 10-headed demon king.

The villagers believe in Lord Ram, but they also have faith in Ravan and do not burn his effigies, local resident Bhivaji Dhakre said.