Dussehra 2022: What do the 10 heads of Ravana signify?

The festival of Dussehra celebrates the victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana. Ravana, a magnificent ruler and a great devotee of Lord Shiva, is also known as ‘Dashagriva’ or ‘Dashanan’ or the one with 10 heads.

As Ravana was a learned king, it is believed that the 10 heads of Ravana represent the six shastras and four Vedas, which he had mastered. Symbolically, the 10 heads could represent Ravana’s mental power which was considered to be 10 times that of an average human being.

Despite being an expert warrior, a good king, an astrologer and a doctor of Ayurveda, Ravana succumbed to a medley of life’s vices. As the evil qualities took over his personality and finally led to his destruction, students of mythology came to believe that the 10 heads of Ravana represented the flaws of the king.

Here’s a look at what the 10 heads of Ravana represent.

Kaam (Lust): Ravana kidnapped Ram’s wife Sita due to his lust which ultimately led to his end.

Mada (Pride): Although a learned king, Ravana was proud of his intellectual and military prowess.

Ahamkara (Ego): Ravana’s inflated ego prompted him to take steps to protect his self-image, preventing him from seeing his mistakes.

Moha: (Attachment to possessions): Ravana was also attached to his possessions and his desire to keep them made him cross all boundaries.

Lobha (Greed): Ravana was overpowered by his greed which prompted him to abduct Sita.

Krodh (Anger): One of the crucial causes of Ravana’s destruction was his anger at not getting what he desired.

Maatsarya (Envy): Being envious of others, the demon king wanted to possess all the things others had by all means.

Jaddata (Insensitive): It is believed that Ravana did not care about the feelings of others and gave priority to himself.

Ghrina (Hatred): His hatred for other people led to his eventual destruction.

Bhaya (Fear): He was afraid of losing his possessions and that made him do sinful deeds.

Some experts believe that Ravana had only one head and created the illusion of 10 heads through acts of deception.

According to Ramayana, Ravana lost one head every day from the beginning of his battle with Lord Ram on Krishna Paksha Amavasya (new moon).

On the 10th day or Vijayadashami, Ravana lost his last head.