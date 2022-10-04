By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Dussehra is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Dashmi, the last or tenth day of the Ashwin month. Devotees celebrate Dussehra to honour the victory of good over evil. The eastern part of India celebrates this day to mark the end of Durga Puja.

Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashmi or Ravan Dahan, is celebrated on the last or the 10th day of the Ashwini month. It comes after the nine-day festive celebration of Navratri. Dussehra marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravan.

Meanwhile, on this day, devotees bid adieu to Maa Durga immersing her idol in a water body, hoping for her to come back again next year.

Dussehra or Vijaydashmi 2022: Date and Timings

As per the Drik Panchang, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. The Dashami tithi will begin at 02:20 PM on October 04, 2022, and will conclude by 12:00 PM on October 05, 2022. The timing of Shravana Nakshatra is from 10:51 PM, October 4 04, 2022 to 09:15 PM, October 05, 2022.

The timings for Vijay Muhurat and Aparahna Puja are:

Vijay Muhurat - 02:07 PM to 02:54 PM.

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:20 PM to 03:41 PM.

Dussehra or Vijaydashmi 2022: Significance

The term Dussehra is more common in North Indian states, while Vijayadashami has its significance in West Bengal.

Dussehra is celebrated with much fanfare and Ram Lila is organised on all nine days of Navratri culminating with the killing of Ravana and burning of his life-size effigy on the tenth day of the festivity, Dussehra or Vijayadashami. For many, Dussehra means the commencement of Diwali preparations, which is celebrated 20 days after Vijayadashami.

Dussehra or Vijaydashmi 2022: Puja Vidhi

Clean the puja area of your mandir and apply sandalwood paste on the Ashtadal Chakra (the ring of eight lotus petals). Now, invoke the goddesses by reciting their respective mantras. Perform the puja, and offer bhog. The rituals conclude with the aarti and visarjan of the goddess.

An image of Dussehra is drawn with cow dung on the floor. Devotees also make it with wheat flour or take printouts of the deity as well. Ganga water is sprinkled on the idol, which marks the beginning of the rituals. Grains, flowers, fruits and sweets are offered as bhog. Following the parikrama, the bhog along with some dakshina is given to Brahmins.