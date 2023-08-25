CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsDurgapur engineering student death: Body found hanging at college hostel

Durgapur engineering student death: Body found hanging at college hostel

The student has been identified as Saurabh Kumar. A sweeper found the body of the student and informed college authorities.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 1:49:19 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Durgapur engineering student death: Body found hanging at college hostel
The decomposed body of a third-year computer science and design student was found hanging in a hostel room of a Durgapur engineering college on Thursday afternoon. The student, who hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur, had been missing since Tuesday.

The student has been identified as Saurabh Kumar. A sweeper found the body of the student and informed college authorities.
Also read | Kota Story: With over 20 student suicides in 2023 so far, a look at what lies between aspiration and despair
Police did not comment on the cause of the death, the Times of India reported.
Rajdeep Ray, the dean of student welfare at the Durgapur-based Dr BC Roy Engineering College, said the student had been missing since August 22. His parents were informed and it was decided to lodge a police complaint.
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DurgapurEngineering collegestudent death

Recommended Articles

View All
PM Modi arrives at Athens, here is all he will do in Greece

PM Modi arrives at Athens, here is all he will do in Greece

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Chandrayaan 3: PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists after concluding two-nation visit

Chandrayaan 3: PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists after concluding two-nation visit

Aug 25, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Chandrayaan-3 | Scientific conviction and passion propelled India to pole position in the space race

Chandrayaan-3 | Scientific conviction and passion propelled India to pole position in the space race

Aug 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X