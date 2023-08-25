Durgapur engineering student death: Body found hanging at college hostel

The decomposed body of a third-year computer science and design student was found hanging in a hostel room of a Durgapur engineering college on Thursday afternoon. The student, who hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur, had been missing since Tuesday.

The student has been identified as Saurabh Kumar. A sweeper found the body of the student and informed college authorities.

Police did not comment on the cause of the death, the Times of India reported.

Rajdeep Ray, the dean of student welfare at the Durgapur-based Dr BC Roy Engineering College, said the student had been missing since August 22. His parents were informed and it was decided to lodge a police complaint.