Durga Puja wishes in Bengali to share with your friends

Mini Durga Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. Here are some Durga Puja wishes in Bengali you can share with your friends and family.

Durga Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in India and it is celebrated with much fervour in West Bengal and other eastern parts of the country. The Durga Puja festival marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the mythological demon Mahishasura, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

It is the most important Bengali festival and is celebrated on a grand scale in Kolkata. Durga Puja holds a special place in every Bengali’s heart as they dress up in new clothes in the peak four days of the festival known as Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Navami and Vijaya Dashami.

Here are some heartfelt Durga puja messages and wishes in Bengali to share with your friends.

1. Sheuli Phooler Gandho Ma Eseche Ghore Abar

Dorja Keno Bandho Pujo Elo Tai

To Abar Bajna Bajay Dhaki

Pujo Aste R Je Nei Ekta

Din-O Baaki.

Suvo Durgotsav.

2, Dhaker tale ongo dole khushite aaj mon

sobai mile anondo aaj korbo sarakkhon

Happy Durga Puja

3. Himer paras lage prane, sharodiyar agomone agamonir khobor peye boner pakhi uthlo geye, ma ashche amader ghore, pujo katuk shobar mon bhore.

Shubho Durga Puja.

4. Debir agomone tomar jibon hoye uthuk shundor. Durga Pujor antorik shuvechha janai.

5. Durga Pujor kota din shobai hoi badhonchara. Pujor shuvecha or shuvokamona roilo.

6. Onek Khushi Onek Alo

Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo.

Shubho Durgotsav.

7. Ashwan Mase durga pujar dhake porlo kathi, Sorot akasher alo lege sona holo mati, sobar mono basona purno, korun ma antor jami, suvechcha janai tomay aj moha asthomi.

8. Ebar mago biday tabe,

Aasche bachar aabar habe,

Sabai ke maa rakhis sukhe,

Bijaya hok mistimukhe

Shubho Bijoya!