UP's 136 feet Durga Puja pandal to enter as world's tallest in Guinness Book

By Sangam Singh

Mini A replica of under-construction Vrindavan's Chandrodaya temple, it is as high as a 14-storey building. The pandal was built by the Utsav Puja Committee that has been celebrating the Puja for the last 28 years.

A 136 feet tall puja pandal situated in Lucknow's Jankipuram is all set to be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest ever.

A replica of under-construction Vrindavan's Chandrodaya temple, it is as high as a 14-storey building. The pandal was built by the Utsav Puja Committee which has been celebrating the Puja for the last 28 years.

Once completed, Chandrodaya temple will be one of the tallest religious monuments in the world with a height of above 700 feet.

Rakesh Pandey, General Secretary of the Durga Puja committee told ANI, "This entire pandal has been built by 52 artisans from Kolkata and Assam and in over one month's time period.”

Pandey said the pandal was built at a cost Rs 32 lakh. "Every day about 70,000 devotees came to the pandal to offer their prayers to Durga Maa," he added.

On Guinness' record, he said, "The Guinness Book of World Records team evaluated the entire pandal and they assured that the certificate will also be given in four-five days."

As of now, this title is being held by Kolkata's 125 feet tall pandal.