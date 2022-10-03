Durga Puja: Case filed after Mahatma Gandhi-lookalike replaced with Mahishasura at puja pandal in Kolkata

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The organisation, however, said that the similarity in the appearance of the idol and Gandhi was just “coincidental”. Though, the organisation’s president also maintained that Gandhi did need to be criticised.

Durga Puja pandal hoppers were shocked to find a look-alike of Mahatma Gandhi taking the place of Mahishasura at a pandal in Kolkata. The Durga Puja organised by the All India Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata has courted controversy by depicting the demon that Goddess Durga kills as a figure with a bald head, wearing a dhoti, and holding a walking stick – an uncanny similarity to Mahatma Gandhi. An FIR has now been filed against the organisers, reported the Indian Express.

The organisation, however, said that the similarity in the appearance of the idol and Gandhi was just ‘coincidental’. Though, the organisation’s president also maintained that Gandhi did need to be criticised.

“A person with a bald head and wearing spectacles need not be Gandhi. See the asura is also holding a dhal (shield). Gandhi never held a dhal. It is coincidental that our asura whom Maa Durga is killing, looks like Gandhi,” said Chandrachur Goswami, working President West Bengal Unit All India Hindu Mahasabha to the Indian Express. “However, it is also true that Gandhi needs to be criticised,” he added.

ALSO READ:

“He needs to be criticised for his role in the national freedom movement. Our real heroes are Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh. We do not fear to criticise Gandhi,” Goswami added.

The president of the state unit also said that Gandhi does not “derive respect” and that the puja organisers wanted to send a clear message of wanting a “Gandhi-mukt Bharatvarsh”. Goswami also asked why the central government had not made the book written by Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin open to the public.

Goswami went on to make statements which seem to imply that this was no coincidence. Talking to India Today, Goswami said that the organisers made the idol as it looked because they considered Mahatma Gandhi as “the real asura”. Goswami also claimed that the Home Ministry had pressured the organisers to change the look of the idol.

Sundergiri Maharaj, Hindu Mahasabha State President, told ABP Ananda that “Gandhi was not Mahatma” and also added that if the organisers had chosen to depict Gandhi as the asura then it was justified.

The All India Hindu Mahasabha has long been a staunch critic of Mahatma Gandhi. Members of the outfit in the past have celebrated Gandhi's assassination and held recreations of the assassination itself, even burnt effigies of the ‘Father of the Nation'.

However, the move has evoked widespread condemnation from all political parties and other organisations. Political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Communist Party of India, Trinamool Congress and the Indian National Congress have strongly spoken against the organisation.

“It is an insult to the father of the nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp," said TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“Rabindranath Tagore termed Gandhi as ‘mahatma’ (great soul). Insult of such a great man is a shame not only to India but also to the whole world,” added Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy.

“This is the BJP and this is the Sangh Parivar. They only know how to divide the nation. They consider anti-British forces as ‘asura’ and British (colonial British during the pre-independence period) as Maa Durga,” said Samik Lahiri, Member, CPI-M Central Committee.

“We don't support what Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha did. We condemn it. We too had differences with Gandhiji's views, but this is not a way to protest against it,” said Sandip Mukherjee, president, Bangiya Parishad Hindu Mahasabha.

Traditionally, Durga Puja and Navratri are celebrated as the nine holy nights as the Goddess Durga’s victory over the forces of evil in the form of the demon Mahishasura. Many pujas often depict the demon in ways that associate it with the major social evils of the time.