Durga Puja 2022: Must-visit pandals in Kolkata

Mini Durga Puja is as much a cultural and social festival as a religious one and the festival in Kolkata is on the cultural heritage list of UNESCO.

Durga Puja or Durgotsava is a 10-day festival celebrated with much fervour in the eastern states of Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal. The last five days of the festival are the most important and ‘pujas’ are performed in private and large temporary structures called pandals for the public. These pandals are beautifully decorated and are often much larger than just the altar/porch needed to house the idols of Goddess Durga along with the four other statues of Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth and prosperity), Saraswati (the goddess of knowledge and music), Ganesha (the god of good beginnings), and Kartikeya (the god of war).

Pandals often are filled with food, entertainment, and places for sitting, among a plethora of decorations and religious activities. As a result, Durga Puja is as much a cultural and social festival as a religious one and the festival in Kolkata is on the cultural heritage list of UNESCO. The pujas and pandals in Kolkata are second-to-none in terms of grandeur, legacy and decorations.

Here are some of the legendary Durga Puja pandals that one must visit when in Kolkata.

Ekdalia Evergreen

One of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, Ekdalia Evergreen is hosted near Gariahat and is known for its beautifully vibrant and artistic pandals that are often constructed as replicas of famous Hindu temples.

Badamtala Ashar Sangha

Being a fixture in Kolkata’s Durga Puja circuit, the Badamtala Ashar Sangha pandal has been put up every year for over 80 years. Located near Kalighat, the puja is known for its beautiful yet simple idols.

College Square

Established in 1948, the College Square puja pandal is put up near Kolkata University and is known for its mesmerising lighting, which shines off the surface of the lake on whose bank it stands. The surreal pandal is also known for its special kumara puja.

Bagbazar Sarbojonin

The first public Durga Puja pandal that was not made in an aristocrat's house, the Bagbazar Sarbojonin is the oldest Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal, being over a century old. Today, it’s one of the most visited and famous puja pandals in the city.

Kumartuli Park Sarbojanin

While not as old as some of the other famous puja pandals in the city, the puja pandal located off Kumartuli Park is known for its beautiful idols. Being in one of the oldest neighbourhoods of the city and full of artists, the puja pandal is known for being crafted by some of the best idol crafters.