Dumka death case: Sections of POCSO Act added, accused sent to 72-hour police remand

Mini The incident occurred on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the victim from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her on fire, police said. The victim was first admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 percent burn injuries and later referred to another hospital.

The police have added sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act in the case of the minor girl who died after being set on fire in the Dumka district of Jharkhand. Earlier, the girl's age was mentioned as 19 years in her recorded statement by the police which was later corrected to 15 years.

The POCSO Act provides stringent punishment to those engaging in sexual crimes against children and the death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault.

Also, the Special POCSO Court, Dumka, had on Thursday ordered to send samples, or evidence including burnt clothes of the deceased, to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ranchi.

The court has also sent both the accused to a 72-hour police remand. Police told the court that both needed to be confronted for further investigation

The chairperson of the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will travel to Dumka on September 4 to meet the family of a class 12 student who died after being set afire by a man apparently after she spurned his advances. During his two day visit, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson at NCPCR, will also hold meetings with police officials and medical authorities handling the case.

