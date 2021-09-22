DUET 2021 admit card released; here's how to download

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 admit card has been released on Wednesday. National Testing Agency (NTA) has put up a notice on the release of admit cards on its website.

DUET 2021 will begin on September 26 and end on October 1. Candidates can download the admit card from nta.ac.in and ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

Here's how to download the admit card:

Go to the official website

Click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for DUET 2021.'

Enter Form Number and Date of Birth and then click on Login.

Your DUET Admit Card 2021 by NTA will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

The admit card is a must for entry into the examination hall. A candidate will not be allowed to appear in the hall for failing to carry the admit card.

In case of any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the admit card, candidates must report it immediately to authorities. NTA Helpdesk - 011-40759000 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in.