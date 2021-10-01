DU first cut-off 2021: Merit list to be released today; check details

DU cut-off list 2021:

Delhi University will release the first cut-off for admission to the undergraduate courses today (October 1, 2021). The DU cut-off list will be available on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

The university had announced on September 27 that the admission process will begin on October 4 from 10 am and will be over by October 6.

DU colleges will have to approve the admissions against the cut-offs by October 7 and admission fees have to be paid by October 8.

As a large number of students have scored over 95 percent in class 12 exams under CBSE board this time, the cut-offs are expected to go up.

Last year, cut-offs went as high as 100 percent for popular courses. The university receives huge number of applications from students across the country for the 70,000 undergraduate seats.

Delhi University colleges include Hindu, SRCC, LSR, Hansraj, Ramjas, Miranda House, ARSD, DCAC, and Deen Dayal, among others.

The students will be able to get updates on seats available, fee structure, and admission process on the official websites of the university. They can also check details on the websites of the respective colleges.

As Delhi University is the sought-after destination to study for students from across the country, completion is very tough.

B.A. (Hons.) Economics and physcology and English are the most popular subjects in DU. The cut-off for these courses normally goes close to 100.

North campus colleges are the most popular choice of students.