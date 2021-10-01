DU admission 1st list: JMC, Hansraj issue 100% cut-off for these courses

The Delhi University on Friday released the first cut-off list while various colleges also announced their individual cut-off list for admission to various under-graduation courses. The compiled lists is available on the official website du.ac.in.

Delhi University 's Jesus and Mary College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100 percent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four percentage. The cut-off for students who will include the subject in their best of four subjects (BFS) marks is 99 percent.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 98.5 percent, BA (Hons) English 99 percent, B.Com (Hons) and B.Com stand at 98 percent and 97.25, respectively.

According to media reports, Hansraj College issued 100 percent cut-off for Computer Science(H) programme. For the Economics and BCom (H) courses, the cut-off stood at 99.75 percent. The college is yet to issue the complete list.

Delhi University will release the first cut-off list later in the day with college principals saying that the cut-offs are going to soar higher this year than the last time with over 70,000 students scoring above 95 percent in CBSE class 12 board exams.

The admission process for the first cut-off list will begin from October 4 and conclude on October 6. The second cut-off list will be released on October 9 and the third list on October 16.

With inputs from PTI