The Bengaluru police raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's residence in Mumbai on Thursday (October 15) as search for his brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is wanted in a drug case continues, PTI reported.

NCB has expanded its probe from Bengaluru to Mumbai with this raid.

Aditya Alva was absconding in a drug case registered at Cottonpet police station, a top police officer said. He is the son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva.

Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had exposed the Sandalwood drug racket earlier this year. According to reports, Alva was one of the prime suspects along with Shivaprakash Chuppi and Sheik Faazil.

"Vivek oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So a court warrant was obtained and the Central Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," the officer told PTI.

According to sources, he is absconding for the past one month ever since the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers and rave party organisers.

More than 15 people have been arrested in this case including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few Nigerians.