Greetings poured in for Droupadi Murmu as she was declared India's 15th President on Thursday. Top ministers and leaders took to social media to congratulate her on her big win in the presidential polls held July 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited her Delhi residence to congratulate her on becoming elected as the President of India.

PM Modi said Murmu’s exemplary success motivates each and every Indian and she has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden. Thanking all those who supported Murmu’s candidature, PM Modi said, “Her record victory augurs well for our democracy.”

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 In a tweet in Hindi, Amit Shah said the whole country, especially the tribal community is celebrating Droupadi Murmu’s historic victory.

श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को देश के सर्वोच्च पद पर चुने जाने के ऐतिहासिक क्षण पर उनसे भेंट कर उन्हें बधाई दी। राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में उनकी प्रचंड विजय पर पूरा देश विशेषकर जनजातीय समाज उत्साह व हर्षोल्लास के साथ जश्न मना रहा है। pic.twitter.com/tstOCfsd0p— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2022

Rajnath Sigh said her phenomenal rise from the grassroots level to the highest constitutional position is “proof of the strength of Indian democracy.”

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में प्रभावी जीत दर्ज करने के लिए श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बधाई। वे गाँव, गरीब, वंचितों के साथ-साथ झुग्गी-झोपड़ियों में भी लोक कल्याण के लिए सक्रिय रहीं हैं।आज वे उनके बीच से निकल कर सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद तक पहुँची हैं।यह भारतीय लोकतंत्र की ताक़त का प्रमाण है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2022

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Murmu on her historic win. Naidu, whose tenure ends in August, said her “deep understanding of people’s issues will greatly benefit the nation”.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022

Besides, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first opposition leaders to congratulate Murmu. “Congratulations and best wishes to Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India," Gandhi said.

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in a statement that she looked forward to meeting the 15th President of India soon. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described her victory as “grand and historic”.

Rival candidate in the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha also congratulated Murmu on her victory. “India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour,” Sinha wrote.

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the country would look up to the head of the state to “protect the ideals of our Constitution and be the custodian of our democracy”.

I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in India said the country looked forward to “continued expansion of US-India ties” under her leadership.