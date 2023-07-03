Drone spotted hovering over PM Modi's residence: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said it is investigating the incident wherein a drone was spotted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resident in the national capital.

Delhi police said it received an information about a flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister's residence on Monday. "The SPG (Special Protection Group) contacted the police at 5:30 am. The investigation is underway," police said in a statement early Monday.

New Delhi DCP also confirmed that information was received at the NDD control room regarding an unidentified flying object near the prime minister’s residence.

Police further informed that thorough searches were conducted in nearby areas, but no such object was detected. "The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted. They also didn't detect any such flying object near PM's residence," police were quoted by ANI as saying.