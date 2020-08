Dream11 has won the title sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League 2020 for Rs 222 crore. The other bidders included Tata Group and Unacademy.

Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and basketball.

August 14 was the last date of submission of 'Expression Of Interest' to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The IPL will be held from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE this year and the winning bidder will hold the rights for four months and 13 days.

Earlier this month, Chinese company Vivo had pulled out of this year's commitment as the title sponsor of IPL.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream11 is India’s only gaming unicorn and valued above $1 billion. The platform has more than 8 crore users.

In 2018, it announced a partnership with ICC (International Cricket Council), Pro Kabaddi League, International Hockey Federation (FIH) and BBL.

According to Crunchbase, Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent has invested $100 million in Dream11.

Other investors in the Indian gaming unicorn include Kalaari Capital, Steadview Capital and Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

In 2018, Dream11 had roped in Indian cricket team wicket-keeper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

Dream11's revenue grew 3x to Rs 800 crore in FY2019 from Rs 230 crore in FY18. However, its losses widened to Rs 130 crore in FY19 from Rs 65 crore in FY18.