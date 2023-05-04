DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing information to Pakistani intelligence operative

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday. The investigation was launched following a complaint received in this regard from the DRDO.

A scientist of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been arrested by the Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday.

An ATS official said that the scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative".

"He was in contact with the Pakistan-based operatives through voice messages and video calls from September-October last year and suspected to have shared some sensitive information with the operatives," the official said, adding, "It was a case of honeytrap."

The ATS official further told that the accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday. The investigation was launched following a complaint received in this regard from the DRDO.

“He was placed under arrest on Wednesday and was produced before a court in Pune on Thursday, where his custody was secured by the ATS. The DRDO had approached with the preliminary information," he said.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.