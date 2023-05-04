DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing information to Pakistani intelligence operative

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday. The investigation was launched following a complaint received in this regard from the DRDO.

A scientist of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been arrested by the Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday.

An ATS official said that the scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative".

"He was in contact with the Pakistan-based operatives through voice messages and video calls from September-October last year and suspected to have shared some sensitive information with the operatives," the official said, adding, "It was a case of honeytrap."