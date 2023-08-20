DRDO's unmanned aerial vehicle crashes in Karnataka village | WATCH

1 Min Read
The Defence Research Development Organisation's (DRDO) unmanned aerial vehicle on Sunday, August 20, crashed in the agricultural fields of a village in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka.
#WATCH | A Tapas drone being developed by the DRDO crashed today during a trial flight in a village of Chitradurga district, Karnataka. DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash: Defence… pic.twitter.com/5YSfJHPxTw— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
The DRDO is briefing the ministry regarding the Tapas drone mishap and an inquiry is being conducted.
The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk. The DRDO's drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred, people in the know of the matter told news agency PTI.
The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.
Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.
A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the drone crashed creating a loud noise, and alerted the local authorities.
With PTI inputs
