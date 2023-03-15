DRDO conducts two consecutive flight tests of Air Defence System | Watch

VSHORADS is a man portable air defence system (MANPAD) meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

"The DRDO conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the integrated test range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on March 14," the defence ministry said in a statement.

As per the defence ministry, the flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high speed unmanned aerial targets. The targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives, it said.

"The flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft."

"The missile incorporates many novel technologies including Dual-band IIR Seeker, miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual thrust solid motor," the ministry added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and industry partners, and said that the missile equipped with novel technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the consecutive successful flight tests of the missile.