Lesser-known facts about Draupadi Murmu, NDA's presidential candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday announced Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as its candidate for the forthcoming Presidential election. She will contest against former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who has been nominated for the top office by the Opposition. The presidential poll is scheduled for July 18.

Following the announcement of Murmu's name as the NDA presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, the downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation."

Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022 "Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," the prime minister added. "Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," the prime minister added.

Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

If elected, 64-year-old Murmu will be the first Indian President from a tribal community, the first Indian President from Odisha, and the first President of India to be born after independence. Besides, she would also become the second woman to hold the highest office in the country.

Here are some of the lesser known facts about her life:-

Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. Her father, Biranchi Narayan Tudu was a farmer in the Baldaposi village of the district. She completed her graduation from Ramadevi Women's College in Bhubaneswar. Subsequently, Murmu started working as an honourary assistant professor in the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur. Later, she was appointed as a junior assistant in the irrigation department of Odisha.

Her political journey started in 1997 when she joined the BJP. The same year, she was elected as the councillor of the Rairangpur district of Odisha -- a seat reserved for tribals. She also served as the vice-president of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha.

In 2000, Murmu won the assembly elections from the Rairangpur constituency. She was given the charge of the Department of Transport and Commerce by the then Biju Janata Dal government that was in power in Odisha with BJP's support. She served as the transport and commerce minister till 2002.

In 2002, she was given the portfolio of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry. The same year, she was made the BJP district president for the Mayurbhanj district. While Murmu continued serving as the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister till 2004, she remained Mayurbhanj district president for BJP till 2009. She was awarded the best MLA of the year award by the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

In 2009, she won from the Rairangpur constituency again and in 2010, she was again named as the BJP district president for Mayurbhanj. In 2013, Murmu was given the district president post for the third time.

In 2015, Murmu was made the Governor of Jharkhand. She was the first tribal governor of the state.

In 2017, she was considered the Presidential candidate when former President Pranab Mukherjee was set to leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, the NDA later went with incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind.

As the NDA commands 48 per cent of the electoral vote, the chances of her winning the Presidential election are fairly good.