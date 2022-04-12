Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure as ICMR Director General extended for three more months

Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure as Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been extended for three more months, sources said.

Bhargava was appointed as the Director General of the ICMR on April 16, 2018. He is also the Secretary of the Health Research Department (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare).

He will continue as the ICMR's Director General and the Secretary of the Health Research Department for three months more from April 15, 2022.

According to the ICMR website, Bhargava has won the N Bose Centenary award by the Indian National Science Congress and National Academy of Sciences Platinum Jubilee Award, Tata Innovation Fellowship and Vasvik Award for Biomedical Technology Innovation, Ranbaxy Award and the OP Bhasin Award in the field of Health and Medical Sciences. He has also been awarded the 'Padma Shri' by the President of India and the UNESCO Equatorial Guinea International Prize for research in Life Sciences at Paris, the ICMR website added.

Last month, Dr Randeep Guleria's, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), tenure was also extended for three months.

Guleria had taken over as the Director of AIIMS in 2017. He is the only institute director, who has completed his five-year term, which was introduced in 2007.