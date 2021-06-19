Home

    DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of COVID-related complications

    DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of COVID-related complications

    By PTI
    DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra died of COVID-related complications on Saturday. Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS in mid-April.

    DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of COVID-related complications
    Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday.
    "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

    Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS in mid-April. Prior to taking over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019, he served as chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
    He was a Gujarat cadre 1986 batch IAS officer. He had earlier served as joint secretary in the Department of Commerce. At the state level, he held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujarat.
