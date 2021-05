The Ministry of National Security & Home Affairs of Dominica on Thursday said that Mehul Choksi has been detained for illegally entering Dominica.

Dominica in touch with authorities of Antigua, possible arrangements will be made for him to be repatriated to Antigua, the ministry added.

Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica on Tuesday night.

Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank. He was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday. His staff had reported him missing.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly siphoned off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using fraudulent letters of undertaking. Nirav Modi, lodged in a London jail, is contesting his extradition to India after repeated denial of his bail by courts.

(With inputs from PTI)