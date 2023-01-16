Sagar Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh has become the first city in the state to impose a tax on dog owners in an effort to address the rising stray dog population and promote cleanliness in the city. The decision, which was taken unanimously by 40 council members, will also require mandatory registration and vaccination of pet dogs. Pet owners, however, argue that the tax is unjustified and call for the provision of designated spaces for dogs to relieve themselves.

The tax will only apply to dog owners, and the Sagar Municipal Corporation is currently drafting the law, which could take effect as early as April of this year.

Sagar municipal commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla said the decision had been taken due to the "rising stray dog menace in the city", especially dirtying of public places by dog droppings. "All municipal wards of Sagar have unanimously resolved for strict registration, vaccination of dogs and tax on those owning pet dogs," he said.

All pet dogs in Sagar will be registered, their vaccinations done, and tax levied on the pet owners.

Sagar Municipal Corporation chairman Vrindavan Ahirwar said, "The councillors said in the meeting that stray dogs and pet dogs dirty the entire city, and there were many incidents of dogs biting people. Our council has decided that we will study cities where this type of tax is levied."

Pet dog owners however feel that the tax is unjustified. Lavesh Chowdhary, who has a rottweiler, argued that the city should provide dog owners with a space to relieve the dogs instead. "This is wrong. We keep dogs for safety. If the corporation wants us to pay tax for keeping dogs, they should give us a garden or space where we can relieve them."

Another resident who owns a labrador called the tax "ridiculous". "The owner keeps the dog in his house and gets it vaccinated. The municipal corporation should look after the stray animals. For those who are already domesticated, it's unfair to ask for tax for them," Vinod Sen said.