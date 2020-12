Many doctors at several hospitals in the national capital, including AIIMS, on Friday sported black ribbons in support of the protest call of the IMA against the Centre’s move allowing post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had given the nation-wide call on December 1, has demanded withdrawal of the notification.

Doctors at AIIMS, and various Delhi government-run facilities, including LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, BSA Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi MemorialHospital, and civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital performed duties while wearing black armbands and ribbons. The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS-Delhi, in a statement said, ”This step will not only encourage already rampant quackery but also undermine the safety of public. We request the government of India to retract this notification immediately”.

”We stand with our medical fraternity in this regard and support the strike called by Indian Medical Association,” it said. Shivaji Deb Barman, president of FORDA, an apex bodies of various RDAs in Delhi, said, doctors in Delhi will observe black ribbon protest, but ”will not withdraw any services”.

The IMA has given a call for the withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday to protest against the notification. The notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to ”mixopathy”, the IMA has said.

Over 30,000 doctors from Gujarat too joined the nationwide protest called by the IMA on Friday against the Centres decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries after training. However, emergency medical services to remain unaffected as they have been exempted from the purview of the agitation.

"Modern medicine doctors spend 8 to 10 years learning the same. So if that can be achieved in just three years, why are we spending so many years learning them?" asked Mona Desai, a senior doctor, immediate past president of the Ahmedabad Medical Association.

Moreover, private hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres in Uttar Pradesh on Friday extended support to the strike called by the IMA. According to the Uttar Pradesh unit president of the IMA Dr Ashok Rai, there are 21,500 private hospitals, pathologies, diagnostic centres and private doctors in the state who are observing strike.

During this period, only treatment of COVID-19 patients and emergency services will remain functional, he said, adding that Indian Dental Association has also extended its support to the IMA.