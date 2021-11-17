Doctor-turned-minister Bhagwat Karad helps passenger mid-air; PM Modi praises him

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, on Tuesday, helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

Reports said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue. The doctor-turned-minister provided first aid to the passenger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the minister for his gesture. "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague Dr Bhagwat Karad," Modi tweeted.

Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad. https://t.co/VJIr5WajMH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2021

IndiGo airlines thanked the minister for helping the passenger. "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Dr Bhagwat Karad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring," the airlines tweeted.

Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring. https://t.co/I0tWjNqJXi — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 16, 2021

Also, senior leaders were in praise of the minister for his gesture.

"Public service at the ‘highest level’! MoS Sh Dr Bhagwat Karad ji leading by example in service of the nation," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "So happy to see this. For all the brickbats politicians receive, sometimes an acknowledgment goes a long way. Dr Bhagwat Karad ji and I filed and got our nomination letters to the Upper House together, heartening that he ensured medical aid was provided on time."