'Don't touch Rishi Sunak': Sudha Murty trolled for her 'same spoon used for non-veg food’ remark

Sudha Murty was trolled for revealing her choice of carrying home-cooked food while travelling abroad due to her vegetarian food preferences.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty is once again gaining attention on social media, but this time for the wrong reason. Recently, she appeared on a YouTube show, ‘Khaane Mein Kya Hai,’ hosted by popular food show anchor Kunal Vijayakar, in which Murty revealed that she is adventurous at her work but not in food.

On the show, Sudha Murty spoke about her choice of carrying home-cooked vegetarian food rather than relying on outside food while travelling abroad due to her concern that the ‘same spoon’ may be used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am, in fact, scared. I am a pure vegetarian; I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is that the same spoon could be used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food,” Murty said.

She went on to add that she either searches for vegetarian restaurants when eating out or carries a bag full of her own eatables.

“When we go out, I only search for vegetarian restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25–30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker,” she said in the interview.

However, Murty’s comments about her food choices did not go well with many on social media. Many users trolled her for making a 'casteist' statement.

One user wrote, “ Sudha Murty is what I call a Passive Aggressive Casteist.”

“Very careful to maintain plausible deniability by avoiding any mention of caste or Brahmin while sending a thousand coded messages about her Brahminical supremacy. Pure veg carries food because I'm scared of non-veg spoons,” the comment added.

Another user said Sudha Murty rejects people who don't comply with her beliefs. “Indirectly putting down people who don't conform to her beliefs,” reacted a second user.

A third Twitter user said, “Oh, I’m so done with her kind of performative middle-classness.”

Sharing a picture of Rishi Sunak holding a plate full of meat, another user mocked, “Someone tell Sudha Murty not to touch her son-in-law, daughter and their kids.”

However, a few also came out in support of the celebrated author. “Such a shame. If a practising Muslim or Jew demands the same, we glorify it. But, when one of us practices such things, we go to all lengths to malign them,” reacted a user.

“You don’t have any right to interfere in any one person's choice of food. Keep your caste hatred at home,” wrote another in the comment section.

Another user defended her saying, “It is unfair to judge Sudha Murty's caste based on her personal choices. She carries her own food and doesn't eat garlic, but that doesn't make her weird or casteist. These are her personal choices, and we should respect them.”

‘Khaane Mein Kya Hai’ hai is a popular YouTube food show hosted by food critic and television personality Kunal Vijaykar. The YouTube channel has over 3 lakh subscribers. The description of the episode featuring Sudha Murty read, “We have teacher, writer, philanthropist and a big big foodie, Sudha Murtyji. Talking about Indian food, heritage, films and her books.”