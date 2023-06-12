‘Do not indulge in acts of Bewakoofiyan’: Delhi Police’s hilarious tweet on road safety goes viral

Delhi Police tweeted an amusing video clip which showed a bride riding a two-wheeler without a helmet in her Instagram Reel.

Delhi Police often grabs the headlines because of its witty takes on crime and road safety on social media. The police department uses the microblogging platform Twitter in a smart way to spread the message to prevent crime. A road safety advisory with a creative twist shared on Twitter by Delhi Police has once again caught the imagination of users.

Delhi Police tweeted an amusing video clip which showed a bride riding a two-wheeler without a helmet in her Instagram Reel. While sharing the clip, Delhi Police wrote, “Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe."

By sharing this video, the police department has essentially reminded citizens of basic traffic rules and the repercussions of not abiding by them.

Interestingly, the first half of the video showed a girl in a bridal dress and ornaments riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. The second half of the clip featured a challan dated June 10. The challan showed a total fine of Rs 6,000 for the violation of two rules - driving without a licence and driving a two-wheeler without a helmet.

Twitter users are impressed with the social media prowess of Delhi Police and the tweet has gone viral. One user replied under the tweet, “Highly Impressive way of sharing a clear message with the general public.”

Another user wrote, “Absolutely great work Delhi Police.”

“This should be done to movies also in which heroes are driving vehicles without a helmet,” read a third comment.

This is not the first time that Delhi Police has shared a hilarious tweet. Earlier this month, the police department replied to multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s tweet about ‘police cats’.

It all started when the SpaceX founder shared a cute exchange that he had with his 3-year-old son, X AE A-XII.

Musk had revealed that his son had asked him if there are ‘police cats’ like police dogs.

The Delhi Police responded to Musk and wrote that “there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration."

