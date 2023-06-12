‘Do not indulge in acts of Bewakoofiyan’: Delhi Police’s hilarious tweet on road safety goes viral

Delhi Police tweeted an amusing video clip which showed a bride riding a two-wheeler without a helmet in her Instagram Reel.

Delhi Police often grabs the headlines because of its witty takes on crime and road safety on social media. The police department uses the microblogging platform Twitter in a smart way to spread the message to prevent crime. A road safety advisory with a creative twist shared on Twitter by Delhi Police has once again caught the imagination of users.

Delhi Police tweeted an amusing video clip which showed a bride riding a two-wheeler without a helmet in her Instagram Reel. While sharing the clip, Delhi Police wrote, “Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe."

By sharing this video, the police department has essentially reminded citizens of basic traffic rules and the repercussions of not abiding by them.