DMK government in Tamil Nadu bans online rummy, says report

After the recent rise in the number of suicide cases linked to online gambling in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday banned online rummy, reported Thanthi TV. However, this could not be independently verified by CNBC-TV18.

Earlier today, a committee led by former Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru submitted its report to Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on the ban on internet games, including online rummy.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu government in June first week announced that an ordinance would soon be promulgated to take on online rummy and constituted a committee led by a retired judge to look into the matter and make recommendations to the state within 2 weeks.

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu government had enacted legislation banning online rummy. Subsequently, the Madras High Court had set aside that law. The court, among other aspects, had said that the law lacked scientific data.

On November 13, 2021, the state government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict. The plea is yet to come up for hearing. Similar laws passed by states including Karnataka had been struck down by the High Courts of the respective states.

Coming to the GST Council meeting, the Group of Ministers, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.

Currently, services of casinos, horse racing, and online gaming attract 18 percent GST. The GoM would decide on the method of valuing the services.