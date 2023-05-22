After techie drowns in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar calls for report on all underpasses

Shivakumar, on Monday, informed reporters that the Karnataka government has ordered a report on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 in Bengaluru.

Newly-appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday reacted to the news of a Bengaluru woman's death due to heavy rains and waterlogging, assuring that it wouldn't happen again.

A 22-year-old woman working for Infosys died on May 21 after her car was stranded in a heavily waterlogged underpass in Bengaluru. While members of her family and the driver were rescued, the woman was unable to survive.

Shivakumar , on Monday, informed reporters that the Karnataka government has ordered a report on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 in Bengaluru.

Adding that it won't have overnight results, the Congress-led administration will ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again.

"It is our duty to protect our citizens' lives," Shivakumar added.

Shivakumar's comment came just hours before he, along with CM Siddaramaiah, took the oath as MLAs in the Vidhana Soudha.

On the day of the incident, CM Siddaramaiah took stock of the damage caused by the heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and met with the deceased woman's family members.

Bhanurekha, the 22-year-old techie, died after drowning in the KR Circle underpass. An FIR regarding her death has been registered at the Halasuru Gate Police Station by her brother Sandeep.

Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed the city all Sunday evening, causing an old building in Vidyaranyapura to collapse without any casualties reported. This incident adds to the growing complaints of Bengalureans regarding the city's infrastructure.

